NEW ELLENTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Commission of Public Works wants residents in New Ellenton to be aware of a Boil Water Advisory that is going into effect once water has been restored.

These are the streets that the advistory impacts:

South Boundary Avenue

East Pine Street

Green Street

Shady Lane

Hickory Avenue

Long Street

Officials say that customers who are living on one of these streets should boil their water for approximately 1 minute before consumption.

According to officials, water samples are being sent off to be tested, and there is a 24 hour waiting period once the samples have been delivered to the lab for testing.

A notification will be posted to the New Ellenton CPW website once the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.