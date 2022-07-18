NEW ELLENTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Commission of Public Works wants residents in New Ellenton to be aware of a Boil Water Advisory that is going into effect once water has been restored.

These are the streets that the advistory impacts:

  • South Boundary Avenue
  • East Pine Street
  • Green Street
  • Shady Lane
  • Hickory Avenue
  • Long Street

Officials say that customers who are living on one of these streets should boil their water for approximately 1 minute before consumption.

According to officials, water samples are being sent off to be tested, and there is a 24 hour waiting period once the samples have been delivered to the lab for testing. 

A notification will be posted to the New Ellenton CPW website once the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.