CLEARWATER, South Carolina (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for some residents in Aiken County.

The Clearwater Water and sewer district of Clearwater, South Carolina are asking all residents on the following streets to boil their water for at least one hour until further notice due to a fire hydrant/water line repair.

Residents on these streets need to boil their water: Augusta Road, Belvedere Road, South Street, Pine Street, Center Street, and Church Street.