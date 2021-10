NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain areas of New Ellenton, South Carolina.

According to the New Ellenton Commission of Public Works, residents living in Cedar Creek on Veranda Lane, Club Dr., and Longshadow Dr. areas are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

Water samples will be taken and tested, NWCPW added.

You’ll be notified when the boil water advisory has been lifted.