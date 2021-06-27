Boil Water Advisory for city of Grovetown along 100 block of 2nd Avenue

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for residents along the 100 block of 2nd Avenue. This comes after a water main break behind Pelican’s SnoBalls on Sunday afternoon of June 27th, 2021.

To protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

· Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container.

· Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil.

· Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

· Drinking

· Brushing teeth

· Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

· Making ice

· Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website:

https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html

The advisory is in effect until the appropriate testing has been performed to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the Advisory is lifted. Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.

Updates will be made on our City Facebook page (facebook.com/cityofgrovetowngeorgia) our City website ( cityofgrovetown.com) and through local news media.

We apologize for any disruptions in your water service and the City of Grovetown will to continue to provide clean, reliable water service to our customers.

City of Grovetown (706-863-4576)