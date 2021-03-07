Boil water advisory for certain parts of Aiken now over

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory in parts of the City of Aiken is now over.

The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department interrupted water service to approximately up to 190 customers on Thursday, March 4. We’re told the scheduled interruption allowed the Engineering and Utilities Department to install a valve and relocate a water main at Huntsman Drive / Hitchcock Pkwy intersection.

The interruption of water service affected customers on the following streets:

Huntsman Dr. SW

Ruffian Rd.

Hasty Rd.

Cozier Ct.

Kelso Dr.

Rican Way

Calumet Ct.

Citation Dr.

Ponder Ct.

Agile Ct.

Hillsdale Dr.

Equine Ct.

Woods End Way

Rinehart Way

Once service was restored, samples were taken. Officials now say the water is safe to drink.