JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Town of Jackson water customers.

Officials say the advisory has been issued for all in-town customers except Highland Circle, Ruby St. and Hendrix St.

As a precaution, we’re asked to boil water for one minute prior to eating or drinking.

The move comes following a leak caused by tree trimming equipment.

We’re told the Town will send out an automated message when the advisory is lifted.