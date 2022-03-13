AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers.

If you live on Turnbull Street and Hickory Street in the Gloverville area, the water service has been interrupted to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.



Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the water system customers that have experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking once service is restored until notified otherwise.



The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to handle the problem.



If you have questions, contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.