JACKSON, Sc (WJBF) – Some residents in the town of Jackson are under a boil water advisory.

If you live on Jackson Rd., South Hankinson, Green St., Church St., Angela Dr., and Douse Circle you’re advised to boil water for 1 full minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice. This advisory is due to a water line repair.

The Town will do an automated call out when the advisory has been lifted. Customers are asked to update their phone numbers with office at (803) 471-2229.