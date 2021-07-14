Boeing partners with Clemson to close STEM opportunity gap for Black, Latino men

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University announced a new partnership with Boeing to expand opportunities for Black and Latino men pursuing a career in science, engineering, technology or math.

The partnership will support the Tiger Alliance mentorship program, create a STEM-based scholarship, and invest in Clemson’s Call Me Mister program — which will aim to inspire men of color attending high school to consider careers in STEM and advanced manufacturing.

“We’re offering these young men of color role models so they can see a demonstration showing that they don’t have to get in trouble or stand on the corner. They can go to school like everybody else and can work hard. They can be successful and never have to look over their shoulder,” Lee Gill, chief diversity officer at Clemson University, said.

The partnership will provide a STEM pathway for the Men of Color Summit attendees— which is expected to take place in Greenville in Fall 2021 and will include funding for 400 Tiger Alliance students and approximately 100 students from South Carolina’s I-95 Corridor.

Officials at Boeing said their support is aimed at closing the opportunity gap for Black and Latino men interested in STEM programs.

Boeing has established a 4-year scholarship for men majoring in a STEM path. They’ll ensure 200 South Carolina ‘Call Me Mister’ program alums have priority access to future employment opportunities and a virtual tour of the 787 Final Assembly facility in North Charleston.

“We all benefit. It is not one group over another group,” Gill said, “It’s the fact that when major corporations step up —and are not only willing to talk the talk, but walk the walk — it’s beneficial to all of us and certainly for the state of South Carolina.”

The Men of Color Summit will take place in Greenville on November 4th through November 5th. Click here to learn more.