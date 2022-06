AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a possible drowning.

Authorities say on Saturday, June 25 at approximately 6:20 pm, the department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources removed a male’s body from the recreational area of Gem Lakes.

The nature of his death is still under investigation.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.

