AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A body was pulled from the Augusta Canal Friday morning.

According to the RCSO, somebody walking the area around 9:00 a.m. found the body near the Butts Bridge and Enterprise Mill.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, is headed to the scene. The person’s sex is unknown.

