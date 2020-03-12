Body of Marine killed in Iraq returned to the U.S.

(CNN) – The body of Gunnery Sergeant Diego D. Pongo was returned to Dover Air Force Base Wednesday night.

The 34-year old Marine was killed in Iraq on Sunday in one of the most intense battles U.S. forces have had there in months.

Pongo and his Captain, Moises A. Navas, died in a joint Iraqi-US helicopter assault.

The fighting took place at an ISIS occupied cave complex in northern Iraq.

His remains are en route to his hometown of Simi Valley, California and will be afforded full military honors along the way.

Earlier this year, the Iraqi Parliament voted to end the presence of all U.S. troops in Iraq.

The Trump administration has said it does not intend to pull all U.S. troops out of the country.

