Body identified as former Augusta Fire Lieutenant in Dent’s Funeral Home fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has released the name of the victim found in Dent’s Funeral Home last Saturday.

The body of 71-year old Goseboro Bytins Hannan (G.B.) of Augusta was discovered following a massive fire at the historic building.

No word on why Hannan was in the abandoned building.

Hannan was the former Interim Fire Marshall for Augusta.

Hannan began his career at the Augusta Fire Department in 1979 and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. During his career, Hannan was a fire investigator, and in 2005 was promoted to Interim Fire Marshall until he was released in 2008.

Augusta Fire/EMA released the following statement on Hannan’s death:

“I want to send our condolences to G.B.’s family,” said Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James. “We, as a department, understand G.B. was going through a very difficult time, but the loss of a firefighter still resonates throughout the department. There are still firefighters who worked with, and fondly remember, G.B.”

The department has contacted the family and will work with them to assist in providing funeral arraignments.

