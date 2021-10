AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s and the Coroner Offices are investigating a suspicious death.

Thursday morning, around 6:30 a.m., a body was found on the side of the 1700 block Meadow Street, near Josey High School.

Officials say a passerby called 911.

The investigation is still in the very EARLY stages and no details have been released.

The person’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.