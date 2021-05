(WJBF)- At 1:40pm May 16th, 2021 a man was located by a cadaver dog from South Carolina Foothill Rescue Team.

DNR Game Wardens and Elbert County EMS recovered him. Name and cause of death is still unknown at this time.

The body has been turned over to the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office. Date of autopsy has still not been announced.

