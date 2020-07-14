AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner are investing a shooting death.
The body of 23-year old Marquan Doyle of Aiken, Sc, was found on Service Road just off Milledge Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning.
His body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
Latest Headlines:
- Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.
- Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.
- White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike
- Grant Imahara, co-host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49
- Body found in car in Augusta, investigation underway