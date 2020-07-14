Body found in car in Augusta, investigation underway

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia's 2019 "heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect. The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481. The measure sought to ban abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" was present, with some limited exceptions. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Jones found the law violated the 14th Amendment. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has supported the restriction, immediately vowed an appeal.

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis finds Georgia public health investigators are reaching a smaller share of people who may be infected as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises. The newspaper finds that contact tracers interviewed 37% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 23 and July 8, down from 60% between May 15 and June 22. Georgia State University public health Professor Harry Heiman says that with the number of coronavirus infections soaring in Georgia, it may be impossible to keep up. The number of confirmed infections statewide topped 120,000 Monday, while the trend in deaths rose for the fourth day in a row. A total of 2,600 people are in Georgia hospitals with the virus, another record.