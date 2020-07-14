Body found in car in Augusta, investigation underway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner are investing a shooting death.

The body of 23-year old Marquan Doyle of Aiken, Sc, was found on Service Road just off Milledge Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

His body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

