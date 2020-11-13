Body found in Barnwell County; investigation underway

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office says a body was found Thursday, around 2:50 p.m. near 5540 Highway 78 in Blackville, Sc.

A black male was found with what is suspected to be a gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death and to assist with obtaining positive identification. This is being investigated as a homicide.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office, Blackville Police Department and SLED are participating in this investigation.

