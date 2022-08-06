AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal.

Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal.

“At this time the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death,” officials said.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.