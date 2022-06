Augusta, GA (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a body has been found in the Savannah River.

Around 7:15pm Saturday, a black male was found floating near the Augusta Riverwalk Marina on 5th Street.

His body has been taken to the crime lab for an autopsy and identification. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells NewsChannel 6 he’s unsure how long that process could take.