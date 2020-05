AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at a construction site on 11th Street near Fenwick Street after workers found a deceased body there.

The coroner says 45-year old Sevin Tralane Walker was found by employees coming to work.

Deputies were called to the site around 6:30 am and found Walker inside a fenced-in area.

Crime scene investigators and The Coroner’s Office are calling the death suspicious.