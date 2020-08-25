Body cameras show 5 deputies fire on South Carolina man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Body camera footage shows five of the seven officers trying to arrest a South Carolina man wanted for reckless driving and resisting arrest firing at him as he pulled out a gun while trying to run away.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the footage of the July 11 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Michael Culbertson on Tuesday. The footage shows Culbertson had a gun, but it isn’t clear if he pointed the weapon at officer.

The body camera footage shows in 3 seconds, a deputy jumped from an unmarked van ordered Culbertson to show his hands, Culbertson pull a gun from his pocket and the first shot fired.

