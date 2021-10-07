Bobby Jones Crash shuts down one lane

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident.

It happened just before seven this morning on the Bobby Jones Expressway, at mile marker one, west bound.

The far right lane is currently closed.

No word on injuries.

