Boat struck by lightning, catches fire in Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A boat caught fire after it was struck by lightning at the Portman Marina on Lake Hartwell in Anderson on Saturday.

Anderson County Fire Dispatch officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The Zion Fire Department responded to the scene at Portman Marina, located at 1629 Marina Rd. in Anderson, S.C.

Video of the fire was captured by David and Stephanie Hazelhurst. David and others can be seen helping secure the burning boat after it caught fire. They said they were hoping to tow it closer to fire officials so the flames could be extinguished, but once they saw it heading towards propane tanks they had to let it go.

Pictures later show the boat almost entirely burned.