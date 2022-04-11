AUGUSTA (WJBF) – After the heavy rains and severe storms the CSRA received Masters week, some things are slowly getting back to normal.

Two consecutive days of high winds, tornadoes, and downpours caused significant flooding along the Savannah River.

Augusta Fire Department tweeted Sunday that the Savannah River has receded enough to open the Marina and Boat House boat ramp. Baurle boat ramp at the Lock & Dam remains closed.

People visiting these locations are urged to use caution.

