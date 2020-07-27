Boat parade supporting President Trump in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A patriotic boat parade drew hundreds of President Trump supporters to the Intracoastal Waterway in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Crowds of boats decked out in red, white, and blue cruised from The Boathouse to North Myrtle Beach, reigning support for America and the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“It’s the greatest country in the world and greatest people in the world,” Mike Wilson and his wife, Trump supporters, said. “I would not live anywhere else.”

Election day is just 100 days away. Trump supporters proudly wave flags, blast patriotic songs, and participate in chants, one including “4 — more — years.”

Those in favor of re-electing the president say he needs to reach out to the people more to gain electoral votes.

“Part of the problem is because of the virus he can’t go out and make the speeches he normally does and what he does is motivate people by what he says he gets people to come around, right now it’s too quiet for him,” Wilson said.

Some Democratic leaders and Biden supporters disagree with President Trump’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday’s Myrtle Beach supporters say navigating a novel coronavirus would be a challenge for anyone.

“There is no magic pill here he’s doing his best. No matter who is running it there would be criticism, so I think he’s done an admirable job,” Wilson said.

President Trump supporters showed up with American pride while holding flags on the docks watching patriotic boaters. The parade comes as some democratic cities and leaders are sharing their political messages differently. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the removal of historic statues.

“I think this is how Republicans riot. To be honest, this is how Americans should riot not as we see in our Democratic cities,” Evers, said.

