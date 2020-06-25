Boat on side, possible water rescue underway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A boat has turned on its side and crews are on the way to find out if anyone is trapped.
It’s on the 100 block of Riverfront Drive.
The call came in from someone driving by who saw it.
We’re told the owner has been working on the boat for about a year.
The dive team is searching the boat but they don’t suspect anyone is inside.
Latest Headlines:
- Body found in SC river last year finally identified
- Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever
- Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.
- Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.