Board vacancies need to be filled, but some find it difficult

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) More than three dozen boards are associated with city government and commissioners want to know if these boards are meeting and whether members are showing up.

Commissioners appoint members to these boards, and there are many vacancies because some are having troubled finding people to serve.

“I think I got two vacancies I’ve offered it to a couple of people they’ve gone I don’t think so they want to stay as far away as Augusta politics as they can say I think,” said Commissioner John Clarke

These boards can’t meet if there are not enough members to create a quorum.

Commissioners will take up the board and authorities issue next week