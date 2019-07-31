Blythe Man Charged with Arson After Setting Home on Fire and Killing Animals

BLYTHE (WJBF) – A Blythe man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and arson for setting fire to his grandmother’s trailer on Tuesday, killing at least two dogs inside, authorities said.

27-year old Larry Inskeep II, is being held without bond on four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and arson in the first degree.

Inskeep set fire to a home at 4376 Deans Bridge Road while his grandmother and her pets were there.

The blaze killed at least two dogs.

Inskeep, who lives there, has been arrested twice before for crimes against his grandmother, including stealing from her and assaulting her.

In July 2018, his grandmother told deputies that Larry started an argument with her for no reason, grabbed her by the neck and arm and pushed her on to the ground.

She suffered scratches and bruises in that attack.