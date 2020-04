A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Shepeard Blood Center is hosting a blood drive with the Augusta GreenJackets today.

There will be a bloodmobile in front of the SRP park in North Augusta.

The blood drive will run from 10am until 2pm.

Help us save lives by donating blood.