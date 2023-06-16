AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Many people will fill up the gym at Mercy Church in Aiken Saturday, donating blood to help 13 year old Ashton Rickard.

“we are here for her so everyone who really wants to try to do something to help In this circumstance of the situation and come out and donate blood to be able to help not only replenish the blood supply from the units that Ashton used but also to make sure that we have enough blood products for enough that goes into our hospitals here in the CSRA” said Brandon Baker, executive director of donor experience.

Rickard was injured after being shot at a local Walmart by a stranger. After multiple surgeries, reported by her mother on social media, she’s home recovering. According to Shepeard community blood center more than 20 donors helped save her life.

“ It’s not the right now if you go in that blood being available if you donate right now it’s something that has to be tested and go through a process to make sure it’s available to the hospitals so it was the blood that was on the shelves the days before the donors that were able to come in the days before to help save Ashton’s life” said Brandon Baker, executive director of donor experience.

More blood could be needed, and not just for Ashton , but for others across the CSRA fighting for their lives.

“this is the time frame where we really have a difficulty in having enough blood products available to our hospitals, everyday this week I have not been able to fill every blood order that our hospitals have had in our community and that’s patients lives that are impacted by that” said Brandon Baker, executive director of donor experience

The blood drive will be from 12PM to 6PM at Mercy Church in Aiken. You can also make an appointment in advance.