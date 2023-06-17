Aiken, SC (WJBF) – The family and community of Ashton Rickard, who was shot at a local Walmart, held a blood drive to raise awareness for the need of blood supply.

Kenneth Murphy is Ashton Rickard’s uncle and lead pastor at Mercy Church who believes blood donated by people in the community to Rickard was lifesaving.

“She received 14 units of blood and without that, it’d be, it’d be bad for her,” Pastor Mercy Church Kenneth Murphy said.

One week ago, the 13-year-old Aiken native was shot while shopping with her family.

“You see this kind of stuff happen in Chicago, in New York and you don’t think something like this would take place in Aiken, but it did, it’s here,” Murphy said.

That’s why Saturday morning people gathered at Mercy Church in Aiken to make sure no one has to worry where their blood would come from, should they ever need it.

“Everyone’s donating just a pint of blood, we’re able to save three lives from the red cells, platelets and plasma that every one of these donors come out today to show up for Ashton and our community as a whole for anyone who is in need for blood products in our hospitals,” Executive Director of Donor Experience Brandon Baker said.

And leaders like Brandon Baker at Shepheard Community Blood Center see this as an opportunity to educate the community on the impact donating blood can have.

“We’ve been able to make sure that Ashton has everything that she needs to be able to survive and continue to grow and thrive, and from that– now from her story– her name and she’s also impacting hundreds of people right here in our community,” Baker said.

While the incident was scary for the Rickard family and friends, Pastor Murphy tells me it now serves for a bigger purpose.

If you’d like to donate blood and didn’t get the chance to make it to the donation drive in Aiken, Shepheard Community Blood Center has five locations within the CSRA you can visit, to do so. Visit (http://www.shepeardblood.org/) Donate | Shepeard Blood