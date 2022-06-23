AUGUSTA (WJBF) – WJBF, in partnership with Shepeard Blood Center, will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 28th, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Television Park.

We’re located at 1336 Augusta West Pkwy.

Donors can cut down on their wait time if they call (706) 737-4551 to schedule an appointment, for more information visit Shepeardblood.org.

Shepeard will also be collecting dog food, blankets, and play toys for local animal shelters and rescues. There will be free dog bandanas given to those who donate to the dog supply drive