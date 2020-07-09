BLM mural being painted outside of Trump Tower in NY

(CNN) – Painters are working on a Black Lives Matter mural on New York’s posh 5th Avenue and it’s right in front of Trump Tower.

Mayor Bill de Blasio picked the location himself.

On twitter, the mayor said black people built 5th Avenue and much of the nation, and the mural is to honor them.

Earlier this month, President Trump called the mural a quote “symbol of hate” that he says will, quoting again, “further antagonize New York’s finest.”

Black Lives Matter murals are being painted on streets in cities across America in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

They are part of ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

