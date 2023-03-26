COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is headed to Columbia County.

The musical party will take place on March 30 at 6:00 p.m. at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans.

Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest, Meekah. There will there also be monster trucks, excavators, garbage trucks, and more.

Josh Blackburn, producer of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour at Round Room Live, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about it.

Purchase tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005D64A4541E82

Blippi is an educational program for toddlers and kids to about five years old.