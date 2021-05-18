Blight ordinance moves forward

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners move forwards on a plan to battle blight

A proposed ordinance would allow code officials to designated properties as blighted and if owners do not fix them up they would face higher taxes.

Under the proposal taxes could increase by seven times for owners who leave their property blighted.

“We’re going to identify the blighted areas we’re going to give them the opportunity to remediate the property and if they don’t then we could charge them up to seven times the taxes we’re just looking of the teeth we’re looking to get it cleaned up and I think this will help a lot,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Commissioners approved holding a public hearing on the ordinance to get public input before taking the final vote on the ordinance.