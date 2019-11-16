Blackville police officer to be held to rest Saturday

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The funeral for a Blackville Police officer will be held Saturday, November 17

Retired Lt. Col. Jamie Maurice Arnold passed away suddenly last Thursday, November 7 at age 38.

His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at the Blackville-Hilda High School Auditorium in Blackville. He will be buried with full military honors at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery in Barnwell.

Lt. Col. Arnold graduated from Blackville-Hilda High School in 1999. After leaving high school, he enlisted into the United States Army. Once leaving the Military, he joined the Blackville Police Department in March of 2013.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help support his young son and teenage daughter.

