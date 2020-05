Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BLACKVILLE, Sc (WJBF) – The SC Highway Patrol and the Barnwell County Coroners Office are investigating the death of a Blackville man.

We’re told 73-year old Gilmore Owens, Jr. of Magnolia Lane, was riding an ATV when he crashed into a tree.

The incident happened May 16th around 10:00 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled.