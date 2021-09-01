Bishop Sycamore memes taking over the web

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The internet seems to be having its fun at the expense of a central Ohio high school that may or may not be legitimate but nevertheless ended up with a football game being aired on ESPN this past weekend.
The legitimacy of the school was called into question when Bishop Sycamore, a supposed charter school based in Columbus but is not recognized by either the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Ohio Department of Education, lost the nationally broadcast game 58-0 to IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida.
One of the more popular topics tied to the Bishop Sycamore saga appears to be Cam Newton being announced as the school’s new starting quarterback.
Others turned their sights to other fallen figures in pop culture.
Others were just looking for clarity.
One Bishop Sycamore “student” even went so far as to post a video looking to gain the attention of some NFL scouts.