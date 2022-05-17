AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Birdies for Brain Health is a charity golf tournament where the proceeds benefit “Day One Fitness,” a non profit organization serving people with neurological diseases and disorders through high intensity exercise.

This year, before the big tournament, golfers and sponsors had a chance to check out “Day One Fitness” to get a first hand look at what they’re supporting.

“Most golfers that play in the tournament just play the tournament and forget exactly why exactly they’re doing it and don’t really care about it. So I thought it would be interesting to actually come out and learn what’s behind the tournament itself,” said Golfer, Bo Waters.

People that showed up to the event were impressed by everything the facility had to offer.

“I wasn’t expecting to see the equipment and all the different ways they’re here to help people in a very safe environment, it’s just remarkable,” said New Car Sales Manager at Master Buick GMC, Eddie Overby.

Now, sponsors and golfers have a better understanding of what they’re fighting for.

“It’s helping patients in our community that have neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, stroke victims, and Alzheimer’s,” said Overby.

“When you actually understand the backstory of what the gym is and the purpose of the gym and what it actually serves it actually makes more of a difference,” said Waters.

This years Birdies for Brain Health golf tournament was a success with double the amount of people turning out than last year.

“The support is incredible, more and more people every year, we got to keep this up and like I said it’s all for a fantastic cause,” said Golfer, Ed Piccolino.

With all the support, Day One Fitness will be putting the donations to good use.

“So our focus this year is on replacing some of our equipment in the gym that we use for strength training. Strength training is so important in our senior population and it’s especially true for people with neurological conditions so we want to get some pneumatic strength training equipment that’s easier for our folks to use, easier to get in and out of and much easier on their joints,” said President of Day One Fitness, Tambra Wilkerson.

And of course they’re thankful for the golf community coming out and showing it’s support.

“We just can’t say thank you enough to both our sponsors and all the players that turned out today,” said Wilkerson.