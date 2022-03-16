ATLANTA, Georgia (WJBF) — Two bills sponsored by Senator Harold Jones, II of Augusta have passed out of the Senate.

The Senate have passed bills to address food insecurity and blighted properties.

According to the press release, The “Georgia Food Insecurity Eradication Act” addresses the issue of food deserts and those suffering from food insecurity throughout Georgia.

This act would establish the Georgia Food Security Advisory Council within the Department of Agriculture, which will be tasked with a number of duties including: recommending regulatory solutions to the WIC Program, recommending ways the State of Georgia can use tax credits as an economic incentive to create and maintain grocery stores in food insecure areas, and recommending ways to maximize current educational programs which educate the public on purchasing and consuming healthy foods, among other duties.

“This bill addresses an issue that far too many in our state experience – the lack of adequate access to healthy, locally sourced food,” says Senator Jones. “Throughout our work on a study committee over the summer, we identified several key areas where the state could intervene to help improve the availability of healthy foods and end food insecurity for good. I am proud of the bipartisan manner in which SB 537 has advanced through the legislative process and will continue to work with my colleagues in the House to finalize a bill to be sent to the Governor to become law.”

Meanwhile, the bill that addresses blighted properties would allow county governments to declare abandoned mall property blighted and use their powers under eminent domain to improve the property, according to the press release.

“I am glad that my colleagues in the Senate joined me in supporting Senate Bill 227 by passing it out of the Senate on Crossover Day,” says Senator Jones. “This measure has the potential to empower local governments, including those in our communities, to clean up and restore blighted properties, such as malls. I look forward to continuing to work on this bill as it makes its way through the House and, eventually, to the Governor’s desk.”

To see the full text of the bill that addresses food insecurity, click here, and to view the full text of the bill that addresses blighted properties, click here.