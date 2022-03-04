AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Diabetics on insulin may soon see a significant decrease in their monthly out of pocket costs- that is if they are insured. A new bill would require insurance companies to cap those costs at $35 a month.

The cost of insulin is high, even if you have insurance.

Insulin prices nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016 with many now paying nearly $700 a month or more for a 40 day supply. The bill, called the Affordable Insulin Now Act introduced by Senator Raphael Warnock, would be a game changer for so many on this life saving drug.

“For me, I work two jobs. I work two jobs so I can afford to pay for my medication. So that I can afford to pay for my supplies,” said Cheray Newsome, who is a type 1 diabetic.

Newsome has been living with Type 1 diabetes for 32 years. She has to be on two types of insulin and pays nearly nine hundred dollars a month just for that, even though she has insurance.

“There are months that, prior to insurance I would have to make a choice on maybe getting a different kind of insulin. Thankfully with insurance it’s just a deductible,” said Newsome.

Newsome told NewsChannel 6 that if the Affordable Insulin Now Act passes, it would be life changing.

“It gives me room to breathe. And it, um, makes me feel like I’m not having to work so hard just to be able to take care of myself.”

Dr. Joshua Wyche at Augusta University Health said the government has been discussing insulin copay caps for years, even passing a few bills, but they haven’t been implemented. He said this bill, is a little different

“That is a clean bill, focused only on insulin, which is very nice to see, at $35 cap,” said Dr. Wyche who Assistant VP of Strategic Planning and Pharmacy Services.

Dr. Wyche said that if the bill passes, there won’t be much of a change for insurance companies or pharmacies because they get rebates from makers of the medications. The highest impact will be for patients.

“This will have significant impact for those individuals that are on Medicare of commercial insurance that are receiving insulin on a monthly basis,” explained Dr. Wyche.

Newsome said she thinks this bill is a start to making medications more affordable for everyone.

Newsome: “I think it’s a step in the right direction. I think that– my hope is that it will open doors for maybe even the manufacturers of insulin and things of that nature to lower their price.”

She told NewsChannel 6 if the bill passes she has a plan.

“Let’s take a vacation! You know, lets do something that we haven’t been able to do in a long time,” she laughed.

The bill was introduced by Senator Warnock on February 17th and was read twice, then referred to the Committee on Finance. There is no word on when the senate is expected to vote on it.