ATLANTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A bill that addresses food insecurity in the state of Georgia passed the Senate Committee of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs on Thursday.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Harold Jones, II (Democrat) of Augusta.

According to the bill, known as the Georgia Food Insecurity Eradication Act, the Georgia Food Security Advisory Council would be created which in turn will be charged with eradicating food insecurity in Georgia.

“This is a great first step which will help all Georgians living in all parts of the state become more food secure,” said Senator Jones. “This legislation has been in the works for some time and would not have been possible without the input we gathered over the summer through our bipartisan Senate Study Committee on Food Deserts. I am honored to sponsor this legislation and am looking forward to working to see it pass in both the Senate and the House and eventually become law.”

According to the press release, the council would be established within the Department of Agriculture, which will be tasked with a number of duties including: recommending regulatory solutions to the WIC Program, recommending ways the State of Georgia can use tax credits as an economic incentive to create and maintain grocery stores in food insecure areas, and recommending ways to maximize current educational programs which educate the public on purchasing and consuming healthy foods, among other duties.

