“Bikes up, Guns Down,” community remembers 20-year-old shot outside 706 Lounge

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The fight for justice for 20-year-old Kevin Coatney continued Saturday afternoon. Coatney was shot while leaving the 706 Lounge, located lot off Deans Bridge Road. He later died just a few blocks away. Saturday family members and friends gathered demanding justice for his death.

A mother’s fight for justice continued today in South Augusta.



“I just hate this city is in so much gang violence, I just never thought it would take my baby.” said Artia Jones, Coatney’s mother.

The plea, bikes up guns down echoed throughout the streets as Artia Jones led family members and friends from the site where Kevin was shot.



“The gun violence needs to stop who’s ever out here that done that, come forward, but the gun violence needs to stop before another child loses his life,” said Jones.

Their cry for justice was felt along Fayetville Drive, as people got out of their cars and came out of their homes to pay their respects.

“I’m proud of my son and a lot of people supported him and loved him. We are going to miss him dearly, this is a hole in our heart that will never heal. I’m just asking God to give us strength to make it on,” said Jones.

The march ended at a plaza located off of Milledgeville road, where Kevin died. That’s where protestors remembered the legacy, he left behind. Family members say aside from his clothing brand, he started a bike club, called Bikes up, Guns down.



“He just wanted to bring the city together, and ride the city, and just encourage kids to get bikes,” said Isaiah Coatney, Kevin’s younger brother.

Kevin’s brother Isaiah Coatney, says the bike group impacted a lot of kids and young adults in that community.

“We were just trying to do something positive and stop the violence from kids picking up guns and just getting people off the streets period,” he said.

He said mom I want to start bikes up guns down. So maybe we can ride and if somebody is going through something they may think it’s fun to pick up a dirt bike or four-wheeler,” said Jones.

But Isaiah and Kevin’s mother say there were some misconceptions about the bike club’s purpose.

“They feel that the bike riders are gangs. My son is not a gang member neither are those biker riders,” said Jones.

Jones says her home church, even denied allowing her to hold Kevin’s funeral there because of that misinformation, but Saturday afternoon, Kevin’s mother made sure the true purpose of that bike club lived on. She also had a message for city leaders.

“I just wish the city would do more and the police would do more. Stop letting these kids in these clubs. I don’t care anything about the commissioner saying the other day about I.D. It’s not about I.D. anymore, they letting these children in here paying the money 16, 17, they drinking,” said Jones.