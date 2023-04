AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Bicycle lovers! If you could take your bike with you every time you left home, would you? And would you like to your bike on Augusta Transit buses?

The city’s bus company, Augusta Transit, wants to make it easier to do just that!

On Thursday April 20th, from 6am thru 10am at the Broad Street Transfer Facility representatives will be on hand to listen.

A free gift will be given to all participants.