Bike-a-thon to make its way through Jefferson, Burke Counties

JEFFERSON/BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — On Saturday, November 6, 2021, a bike-a-thon will make its way through Jefferson and Burke Counties.

The 100-mile course will begin in Waynesboro with at least 200 cyclists participating.

The cyclist will travel on dirt, clay, sand, and gravel roads throughout Burke County, Jefferson County, and back into Burke County.

Organizers say with the city of Wadley being one of the resting areas, volunteers are needed. ‘

If you’re able to volunteer, you’re asked to meet at the city hall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help issue water and meals to the cyclists. If you are able to help, message the Widley Police Department on Facebook.