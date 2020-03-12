Big Ten Conference tournament canceled due to coronavirus

(AP) – Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

