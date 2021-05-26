Big relief money means big budget decisions for Augusta

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta is making plans as it faces once in a lifetime decisions on city spending.

City leaders holding a planning retreat to prepare for next years budget.

A lot work ahead because 84 million dollars in American Rescue Act funds are heading the city’s way the next two years.

Commissioners saying they want to make sure the funds are put to use on projects that do not cost extra money down the road.

“So when we look at the opportunities that the American Rescue Plan presents it’s also pretty much the same as SPLOST you make improvements but the operational costs maintenance comes out of your own budget that is why this budget retreat is so important,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

: The city has received 19 million dollars so far, under the law AUGUSTA has until the end of 2026 to spend all the funds.

