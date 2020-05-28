Live Now
‘Big Mo’ Drive-in Theater to offer a series of concerts beginning in late June

MONETTA, Sc (WJBF) – The ‘Big Mo’ Drive-in in Monetta is slowly trying to return to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is doing that with a series of live concerts.

We feel this concert might provide us a good opportunity to test COVID-19 safety measures before we reopen for movies sometime later this summer.

