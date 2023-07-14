AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- An historic theater in Augusta is getting a facelift. The 105-year-old Imperial Theatre is undergoing some restorations over the summer.

It’s a project with 5 phases to make major improvements to the historic building.

The plan is to redo the bathrooms and add an elevator and an indoor staircase leading to a new conference room, offices, and overflow dressing rooms.

The theater’s executive director, Charles Scavullo, said the first phase of the project will make disabled patrons more comfortable, and put the theater in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The first phase will involve a total re imagining of the front of the house of the theater. We’d like to raise the levels up on both sides of the main lobby so that they’re level with the house,” he explained.

A capitol campaign to raise funds for the major work will start soon, but right now, Scavullo said there is time and money to start on a smaller project.

“Is to paint the barrel ceiling on top of the house and to repair the bands that are part of that barrel ceiling. And also to the left and the right of the stage there are two huge panels and stairways, that area hadn’t been painted,” he said. “So, we’re painting that. And then most importantly and probably most significantly is we’re painting the proscenium which is the frame around the stage.”

The Augusta Players is one of several organizations that regularly use the theater. Executive Director, Scott Seidl said:

“We’re excited for Charles Scavullo along with his hardworking team at the Imperial Theatre. We’re appreciative of the hard work they’re doing to improve the building. We’re looking forward to our audiences getting to experience the beautiful new finishings when they come to experience The Augusta Players 79th Season!”

A capital campaign to raise the nearly $10 million the work will require, will begin in a few months.

They hope to begin work by the end of this year and expect it to take around 3 years to complete.

