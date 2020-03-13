Big Bounce America postponed until October

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Big Bounce America event, originally scheduled for April 3– 5, 2020, has been postponed to October 9-11, 2020 at Evans Towne Center Park.
Refunds will be issued to purchasers who are unable to attend the rescheduled sessions. All others tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates.
Those seeking refunds should reach out via email to events@columbiacountyga.gov, including in their email the first and last name of the purchaser as well as the email address used to purchase tickets.
Latest Headlines:
- Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus, including SCAD
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed
- Orlando Bloom announces he’ll be quarantined upon return to US
- Fake online coronavirus map infects computers with malware
- Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus pandemic