Big Bounce America postponed until October

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Big Bounce America event, originally scheduled for April 3– 5, 2020, has been postponed to October 9-11, 2020 at Evans Towne Center Park.

Refunds will be issued to purchasers who are unable to attend the rescheduled sessions. All others tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates.

Those seeking refunds should reach out via email to events@columbiacountyga.gov, including in their email the first and last name of the purchaser as well as the email address used to purchase tickets.

